Aggie Beever-Jones can't afford to miss her moment as Chelsea star aims to prove her World Cup worth to Sarina Wiegman

Chelsea fans could be forgiven for thinking the 2025-26 season was still going on, such was the manner in which a familiar frustration reared its ugly head as the Blues kicked off their new Women's Super League campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday. Through 35 shots, Sonia Bompastor's side created an expected goals statistic (xG) of 3.6 but somehow only netted once, leaving the door open for the visitors to snatch a point at Stamford Bridge.

Only London City Lionesses underperformed their xG more drastically than Chelsea in last season's WSL, something that was a particular issue in games with dropped points. In the seven league games Bompastor's side failed to win, they posted a higher xG than the opposition in five. Games against Arsenal, in November, and London City, in March were particularly frustrating as an inability to take their chances led to the opposition netting late equalisers.

That was the story again on Saturday. Yes, Chelsea were unlucky at times, with Keira Walsh seeing an outstanding effort hit the woodwork while Akane Okuma, making her WSL debut, had an afternoon to remember in the Villa goal. But a lack of cutting edge, which Bompastor has lamented regularly, was again the issue. It all makes Aggie Beever-Jones a figure of particular fascination, in a season that she will hope ends with her heading to her first Women's World Cup.