Zungu has 'no plans to stay at Amiens SC', feels 'disrespected' over weight claims

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu wants out of Ligue 2 side Amiens SC and says he has asked coach Philippe Hinschberger “not to disrespect” him after the tactician criticised the player in the media for being overweight.

Earlier this month, Hinschberger publicly expressed his dissatisfaction about Zungu’s “weight problem.”

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man is yet to play any match this season and was last involved in action in April while on loan at Rangers FC.

“My family knows that I have no plans to stay here. I don’t want to be here – my time here is finished. This is a fact, and I am being honest. I can make my own decisions, it’s not up to people in the boardroom,” Zungu told SoccerLaduma.

“I am working very hard, training with the first team and doing all I can to play. But I don’t decide who plays even though we are in a crisis, second from bottom in Ligue 2. We can’t win a game and I want to help, but there are too many things happening. My mind is made up.

“I want to get out of Amiens, and right now I have a coach telling the media I am overweight. I don’t understand what he wants from me, maybe he is trying to save his job by saying bad things about me.

“I have asked him not to disrespect me. I want to play football and help, I think I am capable of that. But the coach is acting up, that’s fine and he’s apologised because I confronted him. It was disrespectful. In January I am going to be free, whatever happens.”

Zungu’s Amiens contract expires at the end of the season and he can sign a pre-contract with a new club in January.

He says there are clubs after his signature but feels Amiens, who are facing relegation from Ligue 2, are blocking him from moving.

In January 2020, Zungu was on the verge of joining La Liga side Real Mallorca but the move collapsed on deadline day of the mid-season transfer window.

“I can confirm that I had offers, but the same situation that happened two or three years ago, happened,” added an irate Zungu.

“I love the Amiens Sporting Director, but there are things that happen in the boardroom that are just out of my control. There are so many clubs that tried to get me out of here, but they all felt I am too expensive for someone who still has a year left on his contract. It’s sad that my future is being decided in the boardroom.”

Fitness issues currently affecting Zungu have also seen him not being considered for Bafana by coach Hugo Broos.