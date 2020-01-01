Zua: 107-year old Onduparaka FC fan still hurt by striker Shaban's exit

The forward left the Arua club for KCCA three years ago after playing a critical role in their UPL promotion pursuit

Onduparaka FC's 107-year old fan Asumi Isaka Zua has revealed he was hurt after the club sold his favourite player Muhammad Shaban.

Shaban was a key figure for the club and helped them get promoted in 2016 to the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) but his exit left Zua hurt because he had grown to love him.

The old fan states he has no current favourite player since the exit of the forward. The centre-forward left the Arua club in 2017 to join league heavyweights KCCA FC.

“I loved Jagason [Shaban] but I am annoyed and have no favourite now because the player exited abruptly and left me hurt,” Zua told Football256.

“Why would they allow to be sold? Why do they esteem money highly ahead of contributing to the development here?”

Zua has always been in attendance at the Greenlight Stadium to watch Onduparaka's home matches. Although he has never been able to watch his favourite team play on an away turf, he is happy how the club officials have always helped him attend home matches.

“I am in love with the team and I watch matches religiously, especially those at home,” he explained.

“I have never watched any away game but for homes games, I go to the Cafeteria in room 27 where they update me on away results, home fixtures and also offer me match day tickets.”

The old man's neighbour Matua Guerd narrated how he has been affected by the suspension of football activities owing to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Azua’s love for the game and the club is so extreme that the suspension of matches due to the Covid-19 pandemic is a torment to him,” Guerd explained.

“He is madly in love with football, especially when Onduparaka plays, fellow fans, specifically boda boda [motorbike means of public service] men come for him and after the match, he returns back to talk only football.

“You see joy all over his face when the team registers victory, and anger when they are beaten.

“With the suspension of football due to this pandemic, he has been restless. The longing for the resumption of matches is written all over his face.”

Onduparaka’s head of Communication and Marketing Mercy Munduru revealed the plans they have for him now that the football calender is relaxed.

“I don’t think he can substitute us for any other, he has the opportunity to but the fact that he has stuck by us oozes loyalty that we don’t take for granted,” Munduru told Football256 too.

“We are going to visit him and another older fan, not just for his birthday but to extend love and improve his life.

“The football period is always busy so we never have the opportunity to visit one another so this time the club will go to him.”

Zua is also a fan of Manchester United and their legend Wayne Rooney.