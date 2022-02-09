Zouma has his two cats taken away from him by RSPCA after West Ham star filmed kicking & hitting animal

The RSPCA have taken both of Kurt Zouma's cats into their care while investigations continue after the West Ham star was filmed kicking and hitting one of them in a video posted to social media.

The disturbing footage emerged on February 7, with a clip showing the Frenchman abusing his pet by kicking the animal across the kitchen floor, before hitting it while it tried to get away.

The Hammers centre-back issued an apology after the incident, although there has been an outpouring of condemnation aimed at the 27-year-old, with the RSPCA having now confirmed that the cats have been removed from his residence.

What has the RSPCA said?

An update posted on the RSPCA's official Twitter feed read: "We'd like to reassure people that we're investigating and the cats are safe and in our care.

"We have been dealing with this since before the clip went viral online and we need to follow the proper legal process and not discuss due to UK GDPR laws."

A spokeseperson added to Sky Sports: "Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats.

"They've been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues.

Article continues below

"We're grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats. We were dealing with this issue before the video went viral online and are leading the investigation.



"We continue to investigate so we cannot comment further at this time."



More follows...