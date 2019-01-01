Ziyech stars as Ajax triumph over Osimhen’s Lille

The Morocco and Nigeria internationals endured mixed fortunes as the Dutch side secure victory against the Great Danes at Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Hakim Ziyech scored and provided an assist while Victor Osimhen featured but could help Lille from losing 2-0 against Ajax in Wednesday’s Champions League game.

Morocco international Ziyech continued his impressive form for Erik ten Hag’s men in the elite European tournament.

The winger opened the scoring with only two minutes into the encounter after receiving a pass from Dusan Tadic.

Moments before the hour mark, the 26-year-old then set up Quincy Promes for Ajax’s second goal in the encounter.

Ziyech thought he had got a brace in the 77th minute when he found the back of the net but after referee Felix Brych consulted the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), his effort was cancelled due to previously committed foul.

The forward has now either scored or assisted in each of his last seven Champions League away games.

7 – Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech has now either scored or assisted in each of his last seven Champions League games away from home (3 goals, 5 assists). Globetrotter. #UCL pic.twitter.com/xj1qJyLOek — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 27, 2019

Ziyech featured for 85 minutes before he was replaced by Siem de Jong while his teammate and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana played throughout the match.

Nigeria international Osimhen featured from start to finish but could not help the Great Danes to reduce the deficit.

The defeat ended the chance of Lille to progress into the knock-out stage of the tournament after gathering one point from five games.

In contrast, Ajax climbed to the top of Group H with 10 points and a win in their last group outing will see them advance into the next stage of the European tournament.