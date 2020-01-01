Ziyech not ready for Liverpool clash – Chelsea boss Lampard

The Morocco international is yet to get over his injury problem and will not be available for the Stamford Bridge outfit when they face the Reds

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed Hakim Ziyech will miss their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

The 27-year-old teamed up with the Stamford Bridge outfit this summer after the Blues had agreed on a fee of €40 million last term with Ajax.

The Morocco international, however, suffered a knee injury against Brighton and Hove Albion in a pre-season game on August 29.

The forward subsequently missed Chelsea’s opening Premier League game of the 2020-21 season against Brighton on Monday.

Lampard has now confirmed the summer signing is still not fit enough to make his English top-flight debut.

“Hakim Ziyech is also not ready for the game. Timo Werner is fit,” Lampard said in a pre-match press conference.

The Morocco international delivered consistent impressive performances for the Dutch outfit during his four-year stay at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ziyech featured in more than 100 league games for Ajax and helped the club win the Dutch Eredivisie, KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield titles.

The forward delivered eye-catching performances in the 2016-17 Europa League campaign to help the Sons of the Gods finish as runner-up.

He played for Reaal Dronten and ASV Dronten youth teams before he joined Heerenveen in 2012, where he made 36 league appearances.

Ziyech then teamed up with Twente and spent two years with the club before he was snapped up by Ajax.

The versatile forward played for the Netherlands U19, U20 and U21 before he switched his allegiance to Morocco in 2015.

He made his international debut against Ivory Coast and has since featured in 32 games for the North African country.

Ziyech will hope to be fit enough to make his competitive appearance for Chelsea in their League Cup tie against Barnsley on November 23.