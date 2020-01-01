Ziyech delighted after making Chelsea debut

The Morocco international has reacted after making his first competitive appearance for the Stamford Bridge outfit

Hakim Ziyech has expressed his delight after he finally made his debut for Chelsea in their 3-3 draw against Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The winger arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer after reaching an agreement in February with the side to join them.

The Morocco international only made one appearance for the Blues, during their pre-season friendly against Brighton and Hove Albion, where he suffered a knee injury.

More teams

The forward has been struggling with the problem which halted his chances of making his competitive appearance for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Ziyech, however, used the international break to regain his fitness, featuring for 30 minutes in Morocco’s victory over Senegal on October 9.

On his return to Stamford Bridge, the forward was able to convince manager Frank Lampard of his readiness for action and made a cameo appearance for the side against the Saints.

The 27-year-old featured for 18 minutes in his first Premier League game after replacing Mason Mount and showed glimpses of his abilities.

Ziyech has now taken to social media to share his feelings on his debut for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

“Disappointed about the result but happy to have made my debut,” Ziyech posted on Instagram.

Chelsea boss Lampard had explained how the forward’s involvement in Morocco’s game against Senegal was planned.

“I was pleased with it. We had an open conversation going into it where Hakim spoke to me and I know he had close conversations with their manager,” Lampard said in a press conference.

“If he was going to stay behind, I was looking at getting him minutes in a game behind closed doors but that is difficult for us because of the bubble we have at the moment.

Article continues below

“The ideal result was that he played 30 minutes for his country, which was exactly what he needed at that time, and he came back and did some more training with us so it worked out well.”

Ziyech will hope to play a part when Chelsea square off against Sevilla in a Champions League game on Tuesday.

The forward has now made 33 appearances for Morocco since he switched his allegiance to the North African side from the Netherlands in 2015.