Ziyech: Chelsea midfielder would prefer Tottenham Hotspur move - Derksen

The retired defender fancies the Morocco international leaving the Blues for Antonio Conte’s side

Former Dutch professional football player Johan Derksen believes Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech would welcome a move to Tottenham Hotspurs as he hopes to prove a point in the Premier League.

The Morocco international sealed a £36 million ($48m) move to the Blues from Ajax in July 2020 but has since struggled to earn a regular spot in the starting XI.

Since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Ziyech has featured for just 26 minutes.

With numerous reports linking the African away from Stamford Bridge, the former Cambuur and MVV Maastricht player believes the 29-year-old would fancy a transfer to Spurs for a fresh start.

“Ziyech was the big star in the Netherlands,” Derksen told Ajax Showtime, as per HITC.

“I can imagine that he would prefer Tottenham because he still wants to succeed in England. If you could play for Tottenham or play against Sparta (Rotterdam), RKC or Go Ahead (Eagles), then you go there (to Spurs), right?”

Should the move to Spurs materialise, the Atlas Lions star will become the first player since Carlo Cudicini (in 2009) to leave Chelsea for Tottenham.

Ziyech established himself among the elite players in European football at Ajax, most notably playing a key role in their run to a domestic double and Champions League semi-final in 2018-19.

Nonetheless, his performances dropped at Chelsea.

Although under contract at West London until 2025, regardless, he has not ruled out a return to Ajax someday. Ziyech told Ziggo Sport: "I would love to. I had a fantastic time there.

"It’s a place where I have felt at home, and whether it will ever happen, the future will tell. If it is up to me, it will definitely happen.

"That’s not up to me; I leave that to them. I just try to enjoy every day now and do my thing.

"What the future brings, we’ll see then. Like I said, I hope it happens one day. Whether it will happen is not up to me."

With his future still undecided, he is expected to be in Chelsea’s squad to take on Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.