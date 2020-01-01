Ziyech agrees five-year Chelsea contract ahead of €40m transfer from Ajax

The Morocco international's move to Stamford Bridge was announced earlier this month, with the 26-year-old to arrive at the end of the season

Hakim Ziyech has officially signed a five-year deal with Chelsea after agreeing the terms of his arrival from Ajax, the Blues have confirmed.

The Morocco international's move to Stamford Bridge was announced earlier this month after Frank Lampard's side paid a €40 million (£33.5m/$43.3m) fee to acquire the 26-year-old's services.

Ziyech wll spend the rest of the current campaign in the Eredivisie, before making the switch to London at the close of the season.

"I am delighted and proud to have signed for such a huge club as Chelsea," the attacking midfielder told the club's website. "I am looking forward to next season and hope we can achieve great things together."

A treble-winner in the Netherlands last term, Ziyech has topped the Eredivisie's assist charts in the prior three seasons, proving a regular supplier of goals for his club.

He currently tops the same rankings for this season's Champions League with four, despite Ajax having exited the competition at the group stage.

