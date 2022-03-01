Zinchenko handed Man City armband for FA Cup clash with Peterborough amid Ukraine turmoil

Oleksandr Zinchenko will wear the captain's armband for Manchester City against Peterborough United in the pair's FA Cup fifth round clash today, amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, after he was handed it by club captain Fernandinho.

Ukraine international Zinchenko was visibily moved throughout his side's Premier League game with Everton over the weekend, when he was an unused substitute.

But amid the turmoil back in his home country following Russia's invasion, he will wear the armband Pep Guardiola's side against their Championship opponents at ABAX Stadium, in what will be a striking gesture.

What has happened?

City confirmed their team news ahead of kick-off against their second-tier hosts with the armband initially set to be worn by club captain Fernandinho, in a rare start for the Brazilian.

But shortly afterwards, the Citizens' social media feeds updated supporters that the midfielder had instead handed over the armband to Zinchenko with just over an hour before the game was due to begin.

It marks a show of team solidarity from City, who have rallied around Zinchenko since Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of his home country last month.

