'Zidane is very disrespected' - Nigerians react to Real Madrid win over Barcelona

Zinedine Zidane's men brushed their visitors aside at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano to climb to the top of the league table on Saturday

Football enthusiasts in Nigeria took to social media to applaud Zinedine Zidane following Real Madrid's 2-1 victory Barcelona in Saturday's El Clasico.

Zidane became the first Real Madrid manager to win three consecutive El Clasico games since 1979 after first-half goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos secured maximum points for the hosts.

Saturday's result was the second time Real Madrid defeated their fierce rivals this season after they cruised to a 3-1 win at Camp Nou back in October.

Despite the Blancos’ injury struggles with Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal ruled out, Zidane has been praised for creating a formidable defensive set-up that kept Lionel Messi and Barcelona forwards at bay.

The victory shot Real Madrid to the summit of La Liga table with 66 points after 30 matches while Barcelona dropped to third with 65 points.

Nigerians, in their reactions, suggested that the Frenchman deserves more credit and respect for his impact in the dugout.

