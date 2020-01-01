Zesco United’s coach Mumamba lauds Were-Makwatta combination

The Kenya internationals played against the Kabwe Warriors although they did not score in the league victory on Saturday

Zesco United head coach Numba Mumamba has praised the combination between Kenya strikers Jesse Were and John Makwatta in the 2-0 Super League win over Kabwe Warriors.

The two former Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot winners were part of the squad that defeated Kabwe Warriors 2-0 over the weekend. Although neither scored, the coach said Were’s entry in the second half brought a more competitive edge for Zesco United as he combined well with Makwatta.

“The entire team performed very well,” Mumamba told the club’s website in his post-match interview.

More teams

“[Kelvin] Kampamba was exceptional especially for the two goals he scored. He is a fantastic player with great attributes. He can score at any angle and we want to see more of such from him.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“[Jesse] Were brought some life into the game and I think his combination with Makwatta added a lot of speed to our striking force.

“This win is a huge motivation for the players. We have won two games on the trot and this will give them a lot of confidence ahead of the next game.”

After the win, which is their second of a season that started with a draw against Napsa Stars, the tactician hopes more victories will be registered in a bid to get a Caf Champions League or a Confederation Cup slot.

“What is significant is to continue encouraging them to work hard so that we could continue with this winning spirit,” the coach added.

“Our aim is to perform better this season so that we get back to continental football.”

The former Zambia international was also quick to point out that his players are getting better with each and every game.

“This was an evenly contested game against a tough Kabwe Warriors side. What is crucial is the fact that we utilized the chances we created,” he concluded.

“This team is improving every day and I am positive we will get better with each passing game.”

Article continues below

Zesco United moved to the sixth position with seven points after the win over Kabwe Warriors.

Green Eagles are at the top after amassing 10 points from five games while Buildcon FC and Forest Rangers are in the second and third positions, respectively, with eight points.

Timu ya Ziko will be in action on Wednesday against Zanaco FC at the Sunset Stadium for matchday five action.