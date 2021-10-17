Zero shots on target, zero key passes: Stats expose Iwobi’s poor display vs West Ham

Alex Iwobi failed to make a key pass or record a shot on target as Everton lost 1-0 to West Ham United in Sunday’s Premier League outing.

Having bounced back from an injury that saw him miss the showdown against Manchester United as well as Nigeria’s 2022 Fifa World Cup double-header against the Central African Republic, the Super Eagle was handed a start against the Hammers.

Nevertheless, he put up a below-par performance as Rafael Benitez’s men bowed at Goodison Park to David Moyes’ side – who got the winner courtesy of Angelo Ogbonna.

Despite featuring for 78 minutes before he was substituted for Anthony Gordon, the 25-year-old failed to make any appreciable impact during the game in which he was entrusted with the responsibility of troubling the visitors’ backline.

Aside from the fact that he could not find the net, he failed to muster a shot on target and four other shots went off target. He accounted for 16 passes with a passing accuracy of 68.8 percent.

Offensively, he did not complete a single dribble, had zero key passes although he was never caught in an offside position by referee Stuart Attwell.

Also, he did not add any value to Everton defensively with statistics showing he scored zero judging by top tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots.

His display was understandable considering he just returned to action following the injury setback.

In an interview with BBC Sport Africa, Iwobi revealed why he can no longer make excuses for himself while playing for Everton under new manager Benitez.

“I can see the improvement under the new manager because he's vastly experienced and has worked with different players at major clubs," he said.

“He came in and told me the part of my game that needs improvement, and so far I can see the progress and impact. When you work under someone who's managed top players in his career, you have to listen because the gaffer has already seen things you are only just learning.”

Following this defeat, Everton dropped to seventh on the log having accrued 14 points from eight matches so far.

They would be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they square up against Watford in their next outing.