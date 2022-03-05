Zero shots on target, zero goals: Stats expose Cornet’s poor display against Chelsea

Maxwel Cornet put up a below-par outing as Burnley were beaten 4-0 at home by Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

Having failed to score in his last six league matches, the Cote d’Ivoire international was hoping to put an end to his goal drought against Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Nevertheless, he put up an insignificant performance as Sean Dyche’s men were torn apart before their home fans at Turf Moor.

Despite coming in for Jay Rodriguez four minutes after the hour mark, the 25-year-old winger failed to make any appreciable impact during the game in which he was entrusted with the responsibility of helping the hosts reduce the deficit.

Aside from the fact that he could not find the net, he failed to muster a shot on target and his only attempt went off target. He accounted for five passes with a passing accuracy of 60 percent.

Offensively, he did not complete a single dribble, had zero key passes while he was caught in an offside position once by referee Andre Marriner.

Also, he did not add any value to Burnley defensively with statistics showing he scored zero judging by top tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots.

Meanwhile, Clarets boss Dyche has explained what went wrong against the reigning European kings.

“One goal affected us massively which is unusual for us, we lost our shape and all the good things that we did in the first half, and there were a lot of them,” he told the club website.

“We could have been 1-0 up at half-time, it was a very positive and pleasing display but in the second half, it wasn’t that we didn’t come out well, we conceded a soft goal and then that affected us, and against these sides, you can’t show any cracks in what you are doing as they capitalise and they did.

“We went away from what we were doing in the first half, our shape was excellent and the fight and desire to get a foothold in the game, and in the second half after they scored, we lost that for 10 minutes and fair play to them.”

With this result, Burnley remain in relegation waters having accrued just 21 points from 26 matches. They are guests of Brentford in their next outing on March 12.