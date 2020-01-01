Zenatha Coleman decisive as Sevilla edge Tenerife

The Namibian striker put in a fine display as her Spanish side returned to winning ways against the visitors on Tuesday

Zenatha Coleman was in superb form for Sevilla as she contributed an assist in her side's 2-1 win over Tenerife in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter on Tuesday.

The Namibia international made her 13th appearance of the season in the encounter and her ninth start of the campaign, and she had an impactful role in Sevilla's win over their visitors at Estadio Jesus Navas.

The hosts went into the contest on the heels of a fourth defeat of the season in 6-0 loss at Barcelona, as Tenerife eyed a return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw with Sporting Huelva last week.

On Tuesday, Coleman helped Cristian Toro's team to a bright start as she aided Claudia Pina to break the deadlock after just 10 minutes in the game.

Having ended the first half one goal down, Tenerife resumed the tie on a high and were rewarded with a breakthrough as Pisco's pass gave Natalia Ramos the chance to level in the 67th minute.

The hosts, however, mounted pressure to claim three points in the 71st minute when Pina set up Ana Franco to net the matchwinner.

Coleman featured for 76th minute in Sevilla's win and has now scored two goals and provided one assist in 13 appearances, while Nigerian-born striker Toni Payne played for 87 minutes of the tie.

On the other hand, Cote'd Ivoire's Ange N'Guessan was involved for 61 minutes but could not rescue her side from defeat, while Cameroon's Raissa Feudjio was an unused substitute.

The result lifts Sevilla to eighth position on the log with 19 points from 13 games, while Tenerife dropped to fourth with 27 points.