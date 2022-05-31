Zambia’s Daka describes maiden season with Leicester City as ‘not best like I expected’

The 23-year-old Chipolopolo forward speaks on his maiden season with the Foxes and promises better displays in the new campaign

Zambia international Patson Daka has admitted he did not have his best debut season with Premier League outfit Leicester City in the 2021-22 campaign.

The 23-year-old Chipolopolo forward moved to the Foxes from Red Bull Salzburg on June 30, 2021, after agreeing to pen a five-year deal. He joined from the Austrian side where he had scored 68 times in 125 appearances in all competitions.

However, despite making 23 appearances overall and accumulating 1,160 minutes of playing time for the Foxes in the top-flight, Daka has confessed the just-concluded campaign did not go as well as planned but promised to build on it for future campaigns.

“It has been an okay season, not really the best like I expected, but it’s a season I can say I can build on,” Daka said as quoted by Lusaka Times. “It’s not easy to go into a foreign land and to adapt there and then. It takes a bit of time. I put pressure on myself.

“I have to continue working extra hard because I know what is expected of me and what I expect of myself. At the end of the day, I know I have everything that it takes for me to be what I want to be. It’s all in me.

“I just have to be true to myself and believe in myself.”

Daka netted 11 goals in all competitions for Leicester to wrap up the season as the club’s third-highest scorer. He was selected in the starting XI in 13 of his 23 appearances across their 38 fixtures and came on as a substitute on 10 occasions.

In the Premier League, Daka scored five goals, and he made his last appearance in a league game on May 15, playing only nine minutes for Leicester versus Watford in a 5-1 success. His last goal came against Everton on May 8 in a 2-1 defeat.

His opening goal of the campaign came in the 4-2 victory against Manchester United on October 16.

Daka is currently with the Zambia squad preparing for their opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ivory Coast on June 3. The Chipolopolo have been pooled in Group H alongside the Elephants, Lesotho and Comoros.

After playing against the Elephants, Zambia will return home to take on the Coelacanths at National Heroes Stadium on June 7.