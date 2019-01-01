Zamalek names Carteron as coach to replace Sredojevic

The 49-year-old Frenchman returns to Egypt, having previously coached Al Ahly and Wadi Degla

Zamalek have appointed Patrice Carteron as their new coach following the sacking of Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic on Monday.

Carteron was thrust into the hot seat at the Egyptian giants just hours after Sredojevic was fired in the wake of last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Tout Puissant Mazembe in the Caf Champions League.

Zamalek confirmed Carteron’s appointment on their website as also reported by BBC Sport.

Egyptian football is not new to the Frenchman, who has coached Wadi Degla and Al Ahly before.

He was fired by Al Ahly despite helping them reach the Caf Champions League final where they were defeated by Esperance.

He now joins Zamalek a little less than a month after being fired by Raja Casablanca, with whom he lasted 10 months and won the Caf Super Cup.

Saturday’s Caf Champions League clash with Angolan giants Primeiro Agosto at home would be Carteron’s first assignment at the helm of Zamalek as he is expected to arrive in Egypt on Tuesday.

It would be the beginning of his bid to warm the heart of the hard-to-please Zamalek president Mortada Mansour, who was ironically unimpressed by the fashion in which Christian Gross guided the club to last season's Caf Confederation Cup.

Former Mali coach Carteron's longest stint with an African team was a three-year spell at TP Mazembe, during which he guided them to the 2015 Caf Champions League title.