Zamalek defeat ZESCO United in Caf Champions League, Raja Casablanca held

The Egyptian giants took a major step towards the knockout rounds with Friday’s victory

SC Zamalek moved closer to the Caf Champions League knockouts with a 2-0 victory over Zambia’s ZESCO United on Friday.

Achraf Bencharki was the star of the show, opening the scoring with his 10th goal for the Egyptian giants as he headed home in the fourth minute after a delightful cross from the vibrant Mohamed Ounajem.

The visitors held their own for large stages of the contest, but as they pushed forward for a winner late on, Zamalek broke, with Bencharki again proving decisive.

He was picked out by substitute Mostafa Fathi and his fine crossfield ball was met by the advancing Mostafa Mohamed, who finished from close-range in the 89th minute to finally take the contest beyond the Zambians.

Zamalek now move up to seven points after four matches, level with Tout Puissant Mazembe – who have played a game fewer – ahead of their meeting with Primeiro de Agosto of Angola on Saturday.

Article continues below

Zesco, at the foot of the table on two points, will need a remarkable effort in their two outstanding matches to avoid elimination.

In the other Champions League match of the evening, Raja Casablanca were held 0-0 at JS Kabylie, with both North African heavyweights cancelling each other out.

The point takes Raja up to seven after four matches, leaving them level on points with group leaders and reigning champions Esperance, who square off with AS Vita Club later this weekend.