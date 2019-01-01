‘Zaha would be fantastic at Chelsea’ – Former Crystal Palace boss talks up cross-London transfer

The Ivory Coast international continues to generate plenty of speculation, with Ian Holloway seeing him as a good fit for those at Stamford Bridge

Wilfried Zaha would be “fantastic” for Chelsea, says former Crystal Palace boss Ian Holloway, with the Blues in a position to buy again after seeing a transfer ban lifted.

The Ivory Coast international has been generating exit talk at Selhurst Park for some time.

He was heavily linked with a switch to Arsenal over the summer, before the Gunners settled on a club-record £72 million ($95m) deal for Nicolas Pepe.

It could be that Zaha is now lined up for a different move across London, with Chelsea said to be keen on acquiring his services.

Holloway feels an agreement there would make a lot of sense for a 27-year-old winger who has rebuilt his reputation after previously struggling to make his mark at Manchester United.

“I think he would be fantastic over there [at Chelsea ]," Holloway told talkSPORT.

“I don’t want Palace to lose him, but in reality he is going to have to go.

“I would love to see him in that sort of team.

“I don’t want to upset them [Palace fans], but I am only looking and I think he is improving all the time. I see that end product from him, and I just love him.

“He is one of my favourite players ever because I’ve never seen anyone do what he can do.”

Holloway is not the first man with Palace ties to suggest that Chelsea would be the perfect destination for Zaha.

Ex-Eagles winger John Salako told Love Sport Radio in October: "I think Chelsea would probably be the best home for him after their ban. They've got a really exciting young side there, and Wilf could come in and add to that.

"He could well move there, but Arsenal could come back with the money too. Anything could happen!"

Palace, though, have been eager to point out that they have no intention of sanctioning a sale in January.

Roy Hodgson has said of his prized asset: “The thing about Wilf Zaha, everyone knows how good a player he is, and as I have said before it is not surprising when you have got a player of that quality, that they are coveted.

“But he is a Crystal Palace player, he is under contract to us, and no-one here is anxious or has any desire to sell him.

“But sometimes bids come in which are very difficult for the clubs, and if that happens, we will deal with it. But I certainly don’t concern myself with it, and the speculation doesn’t interest me at all.”