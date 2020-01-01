Zaha to represent Crystal Palace in maiden ePremier League invitational tournament

The Cote d’Ivoire international will fly the Eagles’ flag in the maiden edition of the ePremier League championship

Wilfried Zaha will represent Crystal Palace in the inaugural edition of the ePremier League Invitational championship.

With football activities across the world on hold owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the English top-flight organisers introduced this to put Premier League footballers’ EA Sports FIFA 20 skills to test.

The champion will be crowned on April 25 with the prize fund donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative – a means of generating funds for the National Health Service.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with all those directly affected by Covid-19," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in a press release.

"In response to the pandemic, the League, our clubs and players are providing valuable support for communities and the NHS.

"We are also aware of the importance of finding new ways to entertain fans at this time and we are excited to bring together a strong line-up of players for the ePremier League Invitational tournament.

"With Sky Sports screening the competition live in the UK and many of our international broadcast partners also showing the matches, fans around the world can tune in and enjoy the action.

"We know how popular FIFA 20 is with players and I am looking forward to seeing who will be crowned the ePL Invitational champion."

Other players competing in the tournament are Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Todd Cantwell (Norwich City), Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United), Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).