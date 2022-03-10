Wilfried Zaha has been announced as the winner of the Crystal Palace Goal of the Month award for February.

The 29-year-old’s effort in the Eagles’ 1-1 draw against Norwich City handed him the prize ahead of four other contenders.

Collecting the ball on the left, Zaha cut inside and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner of goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

That strike beat off competition from Conor Gallagher, Molly-Mae Sharpe, U18s’ Fionn Mooney and U23 star Scott Banks.

“Among a series of spectacular contenders, Zaha topped the poll with 43.3% of your votes, eclipsing Conor Gallagher's sumptuous first touch and finish against Watford (21.7%),” a statement from Crystal Palace read.

“Zaha's excellent February form saw his goal at Vicarage Road come in third place with 14.1% of the vote.”

The former Manchester United forward has been in fine form for the Selhurst Park giants - scoring nine goals in 23 English elite division outings - and he is now two goals shy from equalling his best goal tally in a single league season.

Zaha’s inspiring form saw his former manager Roy Hodgson disclose why he would like to face Zaha in his worst form and his admiration for the player he managed at Palace.

“I’ve said so much about Wilf over the years and my admiration and high esteem that I have for him hasn’t dimmed,” he was quoted by Four Four Two.

“It would be nice to see him in a slightly worse form than he is at the moment because Crystal Palace are certainly lucky to have a player of that calibre.

Article continues below

“In terms of his talent and natural ability, I would put him up there with the best players I have been lucky enough to work with. What Wilf has done is shouldered a very heavy burden for a number of years because he was always regarded as our main threat at Palace.”

Zaha is expected to lead Crystal Palace's attack when they square up against Manchester City on March 14.

Unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, Patrick Vieira's men are 10th in the English top-flight log having accrued 33 points from 28 outings.