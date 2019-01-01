Zaha ends 13-game goal drought for Crystal Palace against Liverpool

The Ivory Coast international's first league goal of the season was not enough to save Roy Hodgson's men from defeat

Wilfried Zaha ended his 13-game goal drought in Crystal Palace's 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who last scored a Premier League goal against Cardiff City on May 4, found the back of the net at Selhurst Park after playing 1245 minutes of league football without a goal.

Zaha fired his right-footed effort past Alisson in the 82nd minute to cancel out Sadio Mane's opener for the visitors. Roberto Firmino later sealed the victory for Liverpool in the final five minutes of the game.

14 - Wilfried Zaha has scored his first goal in 14 Premier League games, ending a period of 1245 minutes on the pitch without scoring. Awaited. #CRYLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 23, 2019

The result was Crystal Palace's fourth defeat in their last six league matches.

They are placed 13th in the Premier League table with 15 points after 13 matches and they visit Burnley for their next league fixture on November 30.