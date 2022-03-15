Zaha: Crystal Palace winger sets Premier League record against Manchester City

Wilfried Zaha has set a Premier League record, becoming the player to have won the most fouls in the competition’s history.

The Cote d’Ivoire international was fouled thrice as Crystal Palace settled for a 0-0 draw versus Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

In the process, Zaha has won 730 fouls overall since making his English topflight debut during his time at Manchester United in the 2013-2014 campaign.

This is the most by any other player since Opta began recording data in the 2003-04 season.

Against Pep Guardiola’s men, the 29-year-old was in action from start to finish as Patrick Vieira’s men extended their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions.

For Zaha’s contributions, he recorded three shots - with one on target, three dribbles and was caught offside two times.

Also, he boasts 40 touches, 23 passes and a passing accuracy of 65.2%.

He did not add any value defensively with statistics showing he scored zero judging by top tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots.

Even at his inability to get a goal, manager Vieira praised his contributions against the Etihad Stadium giants while lauding his partnership with Tyrick Mitchell.

“That [Zaha's defensive work] is really important, especially when going through a difficult period,” the Frenchman told Crystal Palace website.

“He managed to win free-kicks, he worked really hard, coming to support and helping Tyrick, running behind Kyle Walker and being there to play the two v two.

“He’s in a really good period since he came back from Afcon – he’s gone to a difficult level and hopefully will be like that until the end of the season.

“Tyrick is a young player coming through the Academy so has watched Wilfried a lot. Wilfried has this experience and character to help him grow as a player. I believe this relationship between the two is getting better and better.”

Thanks to the result, Crystal Palace climbed to 11th in the log having accrued 34 points from 29 matches.

They take on Arsenal in their next outing on April 4. Before that encounter, they host Everton in an English FA Cup showdown.