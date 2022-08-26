Zaha: Crystal Palace’s Vieira sends clear message on Ivorian forward amid Arsenal and Chelsea links

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park again after a good start to the season

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has sent a clear message regarding Wilfried Zaha amid reports linking the Ivory Coast forward with both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Rumours have it that both the London clubs have put the Eagles’ star on their transfer wishlist, but Vieira stated Zaha is only focused on how he can improve himself at Selhurst Park.

After the exit of Nicolas Pepe, rumours of Zaha leaving Palace for the Gunners gathered speed, while Chelsea – who have also been linked with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – are in search of a striker.

"He’s [Zaha] been fantastic since I’ve been at the football club, on and off the field," Vieira said in his Manchester City pre-match reaction, as quoted by The Evening Standard.

"We are talking about how we want to play the game and how he can improve his goalscoring and do well for the squad and for the team. He is an important player on and off the field."

As he lauded his forward, Vieira insisted Zaha loves Crystal Palace and does not see that changing.

"I think he’s taken responsibility, he’s a mature player, he’s working every single day to try to improve, and he’s been doing well for us," added the French tactician.

"We started the season really well, he wanted to do really well and I see him every day in training. When the team is playing well, obviously, he is one of the talented players who is always going to shine.

"I think you can see the love that the fans show him every week. He came through the system, he loves being at this football club, and there is no reason why that should change."

As Palace will be facing Manchester City on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, Zaha will be looking to equal his previous record after an impressive start to the season.

He has scored 11 goals in his last 16 Premier League appearances, more than his previous 41 beforehand (10 goals). Zaha is also looking to score in a third consecutive league appearance for only a second time, having only previously done so in February 2019.