Zaha brace against Aston Villa enough to hand Crystal Palace vital win

The Elephant scored in either half to get his third goal of the season as the Eagles collected their first win in the campaign

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha became the third-highest top scorer in the Premier League in 2022 as his brace inspired Crystal Palace to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Eagles had come into the match full of confidence after a morale-boosting 1-1 draw away at Anfield last Monday - with Zaha scoring the goal in favour of the Londoners. It was not going to be easy at Selhurst Park considering Villa had secured a 2-1 win against Everton in their last outing.

The visitors clarified their intentions after just five minutes when Leon Bailey set up Ollie Watkins for the match's opener.

However, two minutes later, Odsonne Edouard found Zaha in a prime area, and the Elephant managed to get past the desperate defenders before finding the bottom-left of the Villa goal.

Jeffrey Schlupp thought he had given his team the lead in the 26th minute, but his celebrations were cut short by the VAR that ruled he scored from an offside position.

In the 42nd minute, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had to be alert to deny Jordan Ayew who had been let loose in the danger zone.

Palace were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute after one of the Aston Villa defenders handled the ball in the 18-yard area. Zaha stepped up to take the spot-kick; Martinez pulled off a stunning save to deny him but the rebound fell kindly to the attacker who tapped home.

It was the 11th goal Zaha has scored in the English top-tier this year which puts him just behind Tottenham duo Son Heung-min and Harry Kane who have scored 15 goals each.

The strike was also a third for the versatile attacker this season after as many Premier League matches.

In the 68th minute, the 29-year-old would have scored his third goal of the match but he shot over the crossbar.

The win took Palace to the 10th position on the table with four points.