'Hats off to them' - Zaha names his black footballing icons who stood up to racism

The Crystal Palace star wants others to look at his journey to the top and take inspiration from what he has achieved

Crystal Palace ace Wilfried Zaha has cited Paul Ince and John Barnes as two of his idols growing up due to the way they handled themselves in the face of racism.

The Ivory Coast star, who had a spell at Manchester United earlier in his career, says that the black players of the modern era owe a debt of thanks to those who have blazed a trail before them.

Ince at Manchester United and Barnes at Liverpool were two particularly high-profile stars, and Zaha believes that would have simply made them more of a target for racists.

“Paul Ince and John Barnes played for top teams where there's so much scrutiny so I can imagine the abuse and racial abuse they had,” he told Sky Sports.

“People hide behind football to abuse you but then somehow they throw in your colour. Hats off to them - the abuse we get now we can report it and hopefully things happen - but to have gone through that every single day with no repercussions, it must have been the hardest thing ever.

“We have to thank those players. They stuck by it and gave us other black players the opportunity to come through as well.”

Zaha wants to be remembered in similar terms, stressing the importance that he feels that he must have outside of the footballing sphere.

“I'd like my legacy to be that your area doesn't define you. You're just willing to put the time in and sacrifice everything I think you need for a better tomorrow,” he said. “There were times when it felt like I was giving my utmost best but I wasn't getting a look in.

"I've tried twice as hard to get where I am now, I've got to training without having boots and I've been wearing trainers because I can't afford boots like everyone else.

"I've worked hard at training and being told I wasn't starting used to crush me, but it motivated me even more because of those moments. I want people to think that about my journey - don't let anyone tell you 'no' - you can only stop yourself.”