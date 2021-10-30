Wilfried Zaha is the first player to score 50 Premier League goals for Crystal Palace with his opening effort in their 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

The important away win at the Etihad Stadium helped the Eagles end a five-game winless run in the English top-flight.

Zaha got Patrick Vieira's men off to a flying start in Manchester with his sixth-minute opener, after finishing off an assist from Conor Gallagher.

Things turned to worse for Manchester City towards the end of the first 45 minutes after Aymeric Laporte was shown a straight red card for denying the Ivory Coast international a goalscoring opportunity.

After the restart, Gabriel Jesus put the ball in the back of the net for the hosts but it was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Crystal Palace did not stop pushing to extend their lead and they were rewarded in the 88th minute after second-half substitute Michael Olise assisted Gallagher to find the back of the net.

The England youth star is now tied on three league goals with Zaha as the highest-scoring players in Vieira’s team in this campaign.

Crystal Palace moved up to 13th in the league table with 12 points after 10 games. while Man City are third in the league standings with 20 points.

Zaha rose through Crystal Palace's youth ranks from the age of 12, and has now contributed 50 goals and 27 assists in 254 Premier League matches.