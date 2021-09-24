Yves Bissouma: 'I would love to see him at Arsenal' - Ray Parlour

The Gunners legend states the Mali international has qualities that would benefit the North Londoners

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour insists Yves Bissouma is a player he would love to see playing for the Gunners.

The Mali international has been consistent for Brighton & Hove Albion since joining in 2018 and has been linked with moves to Manchester United and the North Londoners. A move from the Seagulls in the last transfer window was expected but it did not happen.

The 48-year-old still hopes the Gunners can bring in a 'top-class player' in the next transfer window.

"I have said for a long time that Bissouma is a top-class player," Parlour told talkSPORT as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I would love to see him at Arsenal, I said that in the transfer window: the one player I would like to see is Bissouma.

"I think he has got everything. He's efficient on the ball, he can put his foot in as well, he can pass. He probably could score a few more goals I should imagine, but he's not in the position to score goals. He is the one that is going to keep everything ticking."

In a recent interview with the club's media team, 25-year-old Bissouma revealed his desire to play in the Champions League.

"The most important thing for me is to play football; I am just happy when I play football, the rest is handled by my agent, it is his job. Football is all about going step by step and it is all I am trying to do," Bissouma stated.

"If I didn't go [last] summer, maybe it is because it was not my time to go; my time will come.

"I am happy at Brighton, I am happy to play football and I enjoy it. My dream is like every player's; I want to play in the top league like the Champions League; I want to win it and maybe win the World Cup with my national team.

"The best thing is to win a trophy with my country and club as well. I want to compare myself with top players in top leagues like the Champions League. That is my dream."

Bissouma has been instrumental for his team in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

They are so far, placed fourth on the table with 12 points from the five matches they have played. Brighton are just a point behind joint leaders Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, who are on 13 points.