Yunus Sentamu: Vipers SC confirm return of former striker from KF Tirana

The forward has been a free agent and the UPL champions capitalised on the situation

Ugandan Premier League champions Vipers SC have re-signed striker Yunus Sentamu to bolster their squad.

The forward comes with vital experience having turned out for AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, Finland's Ilves, and later on to KF Tirana of Albania. The Venoms have confirmed the return of a striker who left eight years ago after scoring six goals in the 34 matches played.

"We are delighted to announce the return of Yunus Sentamu to the Club," the club confirmed via their official portal.

"The striker has signed a two-year contract."

The forward has promised to help the team achieve its target in the current campaign. He further explained why he did not turn down a chance to play for the Kitende-based side.

"Everyone knows the special relationship l have with this club and it has always felt like home to me," Sentamu said after his unveiling.

"My desire to win is still the same and l look forward to the opportunity to help the team achieve. I am excited for this next chapter of my career."

Vipers head coach Fred Kajoba exuded confidence on the forward, stating he will add confidence to the team.

"l know Sentamu’s personality very well and l know he will add a lot of value and firepower upfront."

The striker is set to wear jersey number 12 initially worn by Rashid Toha. The latter has now switched to 35.

Meanwhile, defender Livingstone Mulondo has stated he is going to come back with a purpose as he nears a complete recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The former Busoga United defender has been out for almost two seasons after he got injured, underwent surgery, and got sidelined. He was not part of the Venoms team that won the Premier League title last season.

Mulondo last played in 2019 during a 1-0 win against BUL FC at St Mary’s Stadium when Michael Nam – a Kenyan tactician – was still in charge of the Kitende club.

When he will finally start playing, Vipers will look upon Mulondo and his teammates to fight for the retention of the league title. The Venoms could not advance in the Caf Champions League as they were eliminated by Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman in the preliminary stage.