Yunus Musah transfer listed by Valencia as AC Milan eye €20m swoop for USMNT midfielder

United States international Yunus Musah has reportedly been transfer listed by Valencia amid talk of interest being shown from AC Milan.

Youngster has caught the eye in Spain

New York native could soon be on the move

Several Americans linked with Serie A clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old midfielder, who spent seven years in Arsenal’s famed academy system during his younger years, has been on the books at Mestalla since 2019. He has taken in 108 appearances for Valencia, while earning 27 caps for the USMNT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A move elsewhere for Musah has been speculated on for some time, amid talk of interest being shown on a regular basis from the Premier League, and Fabrizio Romano claims that a deal could be done in the summer window of 2023.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That is because Valencia are now open to offers for a player that has previously been linked with the likes of Chelsea and West Ham. It is suggested that a bid of around €20 million (£17m/$22m) would be enough to take the New York native away from Spanish football.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Musah is one of several American stars to be seeing moves to Italy speculated on – alongside the likes of Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah – with Serie A giants Milan said to have the hot prospect on their list of potential targets.