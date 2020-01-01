‘You’re not getting near Pogba & James!’ – Williams reveals toughest Man Utd training challenges

The Red Devils defender admits that a World Cup-winning midfielder and Wales international winger boast the ability to give anybody problems

Brandon Williams has become the latest Manchester United player to salute the qualities of Paul Pogba, with the Red Devils left-back admitting that “you’re not getting near” the French midfielder in training.

Plenty of questions have been asked of Pogba’s value to the Old Trafford cause since he returned to England as part of a record-breaking £89 million ($111m) transfer package in the summer of 2016.

Form and fitness issues have plagued the World Cup winner, to the point that his future has become the subject of intense speculation in each passing window.

Those around him in Manchester have, however, never been in any doubt as to the ability that he possesses.

Williams forms part of Pogba’s fan club, with the United academy graduate among those charged with the task of trying to contain a talented 27-year-old on a daily basis.

He told BT Sport of his toughest training foes, with Pogba considered to top that list: “You’re not getting near him, his arms are so strong, he’s so tall.

“You won’t see the ball, all you see is the guy in front of you and he’ll be gone.

“He’ll turn you and shoot and just do whatever he does because he’s got all the skills.”

Pogba is not the only team-mate to give Williams problems during United’s preparatory sessions.

As a defender, the 19-year-old will often find himself lining up against a star-studded cast of attackers.

That group includes Wales international winger Daniel James.

The former Swansea star is famed for his blistering pace, with Williams conceding that he can find it difficult to live with a forward who still has plenty of potential to unlock.

He added on James: “He’s unbelievably quick, it’s impossible to get near him, he will leave you.”

United will be hoping that Pogba and James hit the ground running when they return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League has been given a green light to restart on June 17, with the Red Devils in a position to chase down a top-four finish while also competing for FA Cup and Europa League glory.