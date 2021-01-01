'You will come back stronger and better' - Kateregga to Aucho after Uganda expulsion

The omission of the midfielder from the squad continues to generate divergent views as Cranes prepare for the last qualifiers

Uganda international Allan Kateregga has encouraged his midfield counterpart Khalid Aucho to remain strong in the wake of the dismissal from the African Cup of Nations qualifiers squad.

The Lel Makkasa star was dismissed from the team preparing for the Afcon qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi later in the month for alleged indiscipline. Kateregga has now said he is hopeful Aucho will emerge stronger from the situation he finds himself in.

"To you, my brother Khalid Aucho, the greatest glory in living lies not in falling, but in rising every time we fall," the former AFC Leopards star wrote on his Facebook page. "This shall pass and you shall be back stronger and better."

Although the Federation of Uganda Sports Associations claimed Aucho was omitted from the Afcon squad on grounds of indiscipline, Bobi Wine, a politician and a member of parliament alleged the midfielder is a victim of state prosecution.

Wine sought to unseat the current president Yoweri Museveni in the last general elections and Aucho made social media comments that were seen as supporting the opposition leader.

"I have learnt about the dismissal of Khalid Aucho from our national football team, the Uganda Cranes, in the run-up to next week's Afcon qualifier games against Burkina Faso and Malawi," Wine wrote on Saturday.

"Fufa, our football authority, claims that Khalid was dismissed for alleged indiscipline. But it appears that there is more to Khalid's fate than meets the eye.

"The midfielder has in recent times distinguished himself as an athlete who is conscious of the injustice orchestrated against his fellow citizens by the State and its institutions.

"He has been using his social media channels to speak out against this injustice and to sympathise with the victims. It is unfortunate that he is now the latest victim of the state’s persecution of those that stand with the people.

"Take heart brother Khalid, it will be over soon."

The Cranes are getting on with their Afcon preparations ahead of a home tie against Burkina Faso on March 24 at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende. They will conclude the qualifiers against Malawi on March 29 in Blantyre.