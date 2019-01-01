'You are welcome' - Ibrahimovic confirms LA Galaxy departure with typical swagger

The veteran striker will move on when his Galaxy contract expires at the end of next month

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed his departure from LA Galaxy, thanking the fans and saying “I came, I saw, I conquered."

The 38-year-old will move on when his contract expires at the end of the year, bringing the curtain down on his 18-month stay in MLS.

There had been speculation in recent days suggesting he could sign a contract extension but his latest comments, delivered in typical Zlatan bravado, confirms he will definitely be moving on.

“I came, I saw, I conquered,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you LA Galaxy for making me feel alive again.

“To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball.”

Galaxy have also confirmed that Ibrahimovic and the club have agreed to “mutually part ways.”

“We would like to thank Zlatan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer,” LA Galaxy President Chris Klein told the club's website.

“Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles. We are grateful for his work ethic and passion. We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community in North America as a whole.”

Ibrahimovic joined Galaxy in March 2018 having agreed to end terminate his Manchester United contract early. He marked his arrival in MLS with two goals on his debut as a substitute against Los Angeles FC, including a spectacular 45-yard volley to win the game.

He went on to score 22 goals in his debut campaign, earning himself a place in the MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI, as well as being awarded the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award.

However, his goals were not enough to earn the Galaxy a place in the play-offs, with the side finishing seventh in the Western Conference.

He was appointed captain at the start of 2019 and went on to score 31 goals as the Galaxy did qualify for post-season. The campaign would end in disappointment though as Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side were beaten in the semi-finals following a 5-3 defeat at LAFC.

Article continues below

Ibrahimovic leaves the Galaxy having scored 52 goals and contributed 17 assists in 53 starts.

Speculation will inevitably turn Ibrahimovic’s next club, with the former Sweden striker showing no signs of ending his playing career.

Italian sides Bologna and AC Milan have been linked with a move for the former Sweden international, while Manchester United have reportedly ruled out bringing the striker back to Old Trafford.