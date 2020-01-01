Yobo, Olofinjana lead ex-Nigeria stars’ tributes for Amodu
Joseph Yobo, Daniel Amokachi, Seyi Olofinjana and a host of other football figures have paid tribute to late Shuaibu Amodu.
Amodu – the only coach to qualify Nigeria for the Fifa World Cup passed away in his sleep after complaining of chest pains on June 10, 2016.
His demise came three days after the death of Stephen Keshi who was his assistant to the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Mali.
At 36, he handled the country’s senior national team and was in charge of the Super Eagles’ 1-0 defeat to England in 1994 Wembley friendly.
He qualified Nigeria for the 2002 and 2010 Fifa World Cups. Unfortunately, he was denied the chance of leading the three-time African champions to the main event.
Amodu also had coaching stints with BCC Lions and El Kanemi Warriors where he won the Federation Cup. He also coached Shooting Stars and Orlando Pirates.
In 2013, he was named technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation.
With the world marking his fourth-year in remembrance of his passing, former Nigeria stars took to social media to pay respect.
Rest on Coach Shuaibu Amodu. We lost this great man bearly 3 days after Coach Keshi. This was very tough to take, i was devastated because he was more than just a coach to me. Coach Amodu was a father-figure, he was my go to anytime i was in doubt and needed clarity or support. You're greatly missed Coachee, continue to rest in peace🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Coacheeee... I Can Hear U Say MAGUZAWA 🤣😅😆😄 DAN THEY CAN'T KILL MEE AND WE WILL BURST OUT LAUGHING... U WENT TO HELL AND BACK FOR THIS COUNTRY OF OURS NIGERIA BUT WE NEVER APPRECIATED U, BUT I KNOW YOUR WORTH SIR, U WILL ALWAYS REMAIN IN OUR HEARTS, We Miss U Sir #RIP #SHAIBU #KEEPINGITREAL
Keep resting my dear coach. You gave everything for Nigeria and was always ready to serve. #WeRememberAmodu pic.twitter.com/uCUuolO2V8— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) June 10, 2020
One of the finest to have come out Africa - Eloquent, Knowledgeable, Leader and a Great achiever (2 World Cup qualifications for Nigeria). On a personal note, a father figure, a friend and a mentor (He gave me my first Eagles cap). Today marks 4 years that Coach Ahmodu Shuaibu passed on to Glory. Rest on coachieeee! 🙏🏾🇳🇬🙏🏾🇳🇬🙏🏾
Your death was untimely but God knows the best. Coach Shuaibu Amodu, we miss you. RIP! 😭😭🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/ieT0rxjWui— Kennedy Boboye (@BoboyeKennedy) June 10, 2020