Yetunde Aluko: Nigeria striker's brace inspires Voshod's comeback at Karpaty

The Nigeria striker found the back of the net twice as her Ukrainian side fought back to silence the hosts on Saturday evening

Yetunde Aluko bagged her first brace of the season for Voshod as they came back from a goal down to defeat Karpaty 5-1 in a Ukrainian Vyshcha Liha encounter on Saturday.

The Sunrise went into the international break on a low following a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of leaders Zhytlobud-1, but were determined to bounce back from the disappointing first defeat this term.

Former Sunshine Queens striker Aluko had opened her season goal account in a 2-0 win over Mariupolchanka and was eager to lead her side back to winning ways against Karpaty this week.

Pungin Victor Alexandrovich's side made a false start as Korniichuk Victoria fired the hosts ahead from a tight angle after outrunning her marker from the left in the 34th minute.

However, Aluko inspired the comeback as she intercepted the ball inside the hosts' area and scored a minute later for Voshod before Nebnubka Tetrha gave them the lead on the brink of half-time.

After the break, Alexandrovich's team continued from where they left off as Nesina Maria blasted home a third from a free-kick in the 66th minute.

Eleven minutes later, Aluko bagged her brace of the match with a brilliant header before Mosquito Roxolana struck on the brink of full-time to wrap up the victory for Voshod.

Aluko, who lasted the duration, along with Cameroon's Ngandi Josephine, has now scored three goals in three matches for Alexandrovich's side. Cote d'Ivoire's Gogogui Ines was absent.

The win takes Voshod to third on the Ukrainian log with six points from three matches and they will, in their next outing, confront leaders Zhytlobud-2 in a Women's Cup showdown on Tuesday.

