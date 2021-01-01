‘Yekini will forever live in our hearts’ – Twitter pays touching tribute to Nigeria legend

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to shower encomium on the former Super Eagles striker who passed away nine years ago

Football fans have paid touching tribute to Nigeria legend Rashidi Yekini on his posthumous anniversary.

The attacker, who made a key contribution to the development of Nigerian football, died in 2012 after battling with an ailment at the age of 48.

Yekini represented the Super Eagles with honour and pride during his playing years, putting smiles on the faces of his fans with his goals.

He remains Nigeria’s all-time topscorer with 39 strikes to his credit and powered the West African side to win their second Africa Cup of Nations title in 1994.

His goalscoring prowess saw him bag the Super Eagles' first World Cup goal in the United States of America and football enthusiasts have taken to social media to laud the ‘goal king’.

In Memoriam: Rashidi Yekini. The Goal Father, the Goal King, the YeKing. #WeRememberYekini nine years after his demise. Continue to rest in peace. — Church man, Florence's son (@olusolaakinwale) May 4, 2021

On this day, 11 years ago, Nigeria lost Rashid Yekini who is arguably the best striker the @NGSuperEagles has ever produced.



Continue to rest in peace Legend. pic.twitter.com/G17p72XcjN — Andrew Randa (@RandaAndrew) May 4, 2021

May his soul continue to rest in peace, Amen — Olakunle Da-silva (@Kunle_DaSilva) May 4, 2021

Yekini will forever remain in our hearts. His immense contribution to Nigeria football is second to none. His presence sends shivers down the spines of his opponents and when we see him don the Super Eagles jersey, we just have that assurance of winning the game. Rest on Yeking! — Gbenga Adewoye (@Gregoal001) May 4, 2021

💚 Remembering the late Rashidi Yekini.



😢 The scorer of @NGSuperEagles' first #WorldCup goal passed away nine years today at the age of just 48. pic.twitter.com/gU0QCIZO1S — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 4, 2021

Besides his exploits with the national team, he featured prominently for Shooting Stars and Abiola Babes before moving out of Nigeria to continue his development.

He joined Ivorian side Africa Sports National before his impressive performances earned him a move to Portugal, teaming up with Vitoria Setubal, where he won the Primeira Liga's top scorer in the 1993–94 season.

Yekini also starred for Olympiacos, Sporting Gijon, Al-Shabab, among others before returning to Nigeria to Julius Berger and then Gateway.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa recently followed on the path of the Nigeria legend when he signed for Kano Pillars in March after starring for Leicester City and CSKA Moscow, among others.