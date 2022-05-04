Yekini's class remains unmatched - Adepoju in touching tribute to late Nigeria legend

Former Nigeria and Real Madrid midfielder Mutiu Adepoju paid a touching tribute to Rasheed Yekini on his tenth year of remembrance.

Nicknamed ‘Nigeria goal king’, the Yekini, who represented Africa Sports, Olympiacos, Vitoria Setubal as well as FC Zurich died at the age of 48 on 8 May 2012.

Famed for becoming the first Nigerian to be named African Player of the Year and the country’s first goalscorer at the Fifa World Cup finals, he holds the record as the Super Eagles’ all-time top scorer having found the net on 37 occasions in 58 international fixtures.

As the world mourns the tenth year anniversary of his passing, La Liga ambassador Adepoju went on social media to eulogise his former national team colleague in a series of tweets.

“Baba Yekini, today marks the 10th year that you left us behind. Of course, you are no more but your legacy will continue to reign in our hearts forever,” Adepoju tweeted.

“I will write it again here, it was a great honour playing with you - which I consider a big achievement on its own. You gave your 100% always.

“Your greatness is so enormous that the rest of the world still reminisces over your exploits in the beautiful game.

“It was never a dull moment with you in camp as everyone’s ribs would be cracked at your jokes. You were never a contentious person and you saw everyone as your brother not minding their backgrounds.

“I will never forget you, Nigerians will never forget you. Always in our hearts. Keep resting king. Your class remains unmatched!”

😢 #OnThisDay 10 years ago, Rashidi Yekini, the first player to score a #WorldCup goal for the @NGSuperEagles, died aged just 48. His passion and joy will forever be part of tournament history. 🇳🇬



Also remembering him is Fifa who wrote on Twitter: “On this day 10 years ago, Rashidi Yekini, the first player to score a World Cup goal for the Super Eagles, died aged just 48. His passion and joy will forever be part of tournament history.”

Meanwhile, former Nigeria captain Sunday Oliseh expressed his disgust at how the African football great had been treated by the Nigerian government and football authorities.

"What I find very sad is not just that there's no closure about his passing, but that for all the man did for our country he deserves to always be remembered," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"It's not encouraging because one of the most interesting things about people who served their nations is that one wants to be remembered for the sacrifices you've made. That is why I find it very unfortunate that priority is not given to remember Yekini, who gave his all to our country."