Yanga SC’s Tshishimbi pleads for forgiveness after Simba SC FA Cup defeat

The star is remorseful after the Jangwani street club was beaten 4-1 by their traditional archrivals Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Young Africans (Yanga SC) captain Papy Tshishimbi has asked for forgiveness from fans after a 4-1 loss to Simba SC in Sunday's FA Cup encounter.

Yanga were humbled by their Kariakoo rivals during the domestic cup semi-final match and Tshishimbi has called on their fans to grant them forgiveness for what happened.

“I am not happy and it will take me long before I accept what happened at the National Stadium on July 12. The big issue was to see my team lose with a bigger margin against our archrivals,” Tshishimbi told Mwanaspoti.

“In my life, I have never lost with such a margin, especially against my great opponent.

“But what hurts me more is the big chance we have missed to appear again in the international matches [Caf inter-club] and again going for the third straight year without success.”

The midfielder revealed he was not 100 per cent fit to face Simba then but he had to play after coach Luc Eymael asked him to.

“I might have not been fit enough but I had to understand what the coach wanted from me; to go and help the team,” he added. “I am a soldier and at times one is needed to engage in war even when both legs are injured.

“I understand fans are not happy but on behalf of my teammates let me ask for forgiveness for what transpired then again.

“We made big mistakes and football is a game where mistakes committed are punished. Forgive us and we will strive to get back and continue with the journey.

“The journey that we need to begin afresh, even though we are injured, is to assess our mistakes, see what must be done and how it must be done.

“The results we got from the match showed explicitly the weaknesses of our squad. The squad has shown what must be done and in a big way so that the team can return to its previous healthy shape.

“It is sad to see supporters striving to support the team every time but we end up letting them down and giving them more pain. Let us come together and try to have a better future as a club.”

The Democratic Republic of Congo star further called for respect and discipline from his teammates.

Bernard Morrison has been singled out for lack of discipline by the online community after he stormed the pitch after he was substituted.

“Players must always remain disciplined and even if one is going to score 200 goals he must remember the club is always bigger than an individual,” concluded the captain.

“Matters of discipline must be looked into deeper or it may end up bringing more harm to the team than before.”

The July Dar es Salaam meeting was the third between the two most successful Tanzanian clubs in the year.