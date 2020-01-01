Yanga SC’s Kaseke declares rivals Simba SC deserved to win league title

The forward states their Kariakoo opponents were in good form throughout the campaign and were duly rewarded by retaining the trophy

Young Africans (Yanga SC) winger Deus Kaseke has stated their arch-rivals Simba SC deserved to win the Mainland Premier League title again.

Simba defended the title with six matches remaining and Kaseke believes the Wekundu wa Msimbazi were competitive enough to bag their 21st league title.

“Simba were in great form - that ensured they won the league title,” Kaseke told Mwanaspoti.

“I am not saying we did not compete for it enough but that is how the competition looks like and I believe we will be in a great state next season in order to compete better.”

Kaseke has been an undroppable figure for Yanga and said he has been thrilled by his form although he would want to perform even better next season.

“I really wanted, for a very long time, to enjoy the kind of form I have had this season,” said the forward.

“I am not going to relax because it is my hope to always have a better season than the previous one.”

Meanwhile, Tanzania musician Tunda Man has advised Simba SC to go for only three players in the upcoming season.

Man is a known Simba fan and has said his club should only sign a striker to give much support to Meddie Kagere and John Bocco.

The superstar added a defensive midfielder and a defender would bring great stability for Simba who are set to play in the Caf Champions League next season.

“Where we are headed is tough and if I had powers I would have only signed three players because that is the maximum number of players needed in the team,” Man told Mwanaspoti.

“There is no need of signing a lot of players because those that are there currently are capable of performing for the team. They have been together and have developed good chemistry between themselves so far.

“The three who should be signed should be players of great quality than those at the team now so as to add competitiveness in the squad.”

Simba will face off with Namungo FC on August 2 in the FA Cup final tie after beating Kariakoo rivals Yanga in the penultimate stage.

Should they win the domestic tournament they would secure a season double.