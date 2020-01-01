Yanga SC warn fans against destabilizing players with protests and abuse

David Molinga and Gnamien Yikpe have been targeted by the club's supporters after struggling to settle at the club

Yanga SC have hit out at some of the fans for the staged protests targeting players who, according to them, are not fit to be at the club.

In a statement signed by interim secretary-general Simon Patrick, the 27-time champions stated their disapproval with the way some fans abused the playing unit.

"Yanga SC have been saddened by indecent acts by a section of the fans who abused and shouted at some players and even reached a point of fighting among themselves," read the statement as obtained by Goal.

"The club management is disappointed and has taken the earliest opportunity to insist on the importance of supporting the team and solve rising issues in a peaceful manner."

The 27-time champions have admitted there are challenges in the team but went ahead to state this was not the right time to focus it.

"The management is aware of the challenges in the team and the pain fans are going through. However, at this time, we should be working together instead of destabilizing the players psychologically," the statement added.

"It will weaken us further and will not develop our game.

"We should be protecting our players against all odds. We were voted the best team in terms of fans discipline and players' respect in Africa; let us not dent our image."

After Sunday's goalless draw with Azam FC, fans stormed outside the Yanga SC dressing room calling out for the release of Ivorian striker Gnamien Yikpe.

The towering striker was signed by Timu ya Wananchi in January, penning a two-year contract. However, he has failed to live up to expectations and has so far scored just one goal for the team.

After the restart of the Tanzania Mainland League on June 13, the team faithful expected better from the forward.

A poor performance in the 1-0 win against Mwadui - where he missed one gilt-edged chance - and another lacklustre display in the goalless draw against Azam may have sealed his fate at the club.

"Drop Yikpe, release Yikpe," were the chants heard from hundreds of fans who were protesting outside the 27-time league champions' dressing room after Sunday's game.

"I take the point gained in our match, but I am not happy at all with some performance," an agitated fan said.

"Who signed [David] Molinga and Yikpe? Especially the latter, we were told he was a good striker who performed well for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Gor Mahia, so what happened to him here [at Yanga]?

"A striker who has scored just two goals [in all competitions], what does that tell you? The fans are hurt, we are hurting not the management. Is this the new Yanga we had been promised?"