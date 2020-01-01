Yanga SC set to miss eight key players as they face Mtibwa Sugar

The Jangwani giants are set to miss some of their key players in the league match against the Sugar Millers

Young Africans (Yanga SC) will miss eight key players when they take on Mtibwa Sugar in Mainland Premier League match on Wednesday.

The players, led by captain Papy Tshishimbi, will miss the clash owing to various reasons, some are injured while others are not in the coach’s plans for the fixture.

The other players who will miss the clash against the Sugar Millers are Haruna Niyonzima, Mapinduzi Balama - both of whom have been ruled out for the season - Ally Ally, Andrew Vincent, Eric Kabamba, Ramadhan Kabwili, and Raphael Daud.

According to Yanga coach Luc Eymael, the absence of the players is a blow to the Jangwani giants but he will have to use those available in the remaining two league matches.

“We have eight players who will miss the clash, of course, it is not good to miss your key players especially at this time when we want to finish the season in the second position, but I think we will use those who are fit and available,” Eymael told Goal.

Yanga will, however, welcome back keeper Farouk Shikalo, who missed the last match against Mwadui FC, owing to a hand injury.

“Shikalo is back, he has been training well and he is in the squad for the fixture, I don’t know if he will start but it is good to have him in the squad," Eymael confirmed.

Yanga are fighting to finish second on the 20-team league table after missing the chance to get a direct ticket to Caf Confederation Cup when they lost 4-1 to rivals Simba SC in the FA Cup semi-final.

The team arrived in Morogoro on Monday ready for the clash against Mwadui.

The players who travelled alongside Shikalo include Metacha Mnata, Ramadhan Kabwili, Geoffrey Magaigwa, Juma Abdul, Paul Godfrey, Ally Mtoni, Jafary Mohammed, Adeyum Saleh, and Lamine Moro.

Others are Faisal Salum, Abdullaziz Makame, Said Juma Makapu, Deus Kaseke, Mrisho Ngassa, Eric Kabamba Yikpe Gislain, David Molinga, Tariq Seif, Ditram Nchimbi and Adam Kiondo.

Yanga are currently second on 68 points, two more than third-placed Azam FC, who are also keen to claim the spot.