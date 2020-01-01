Yanga SC hire former Benfica General Manager Carraca as technical advisor

The Portuguese has already arrived in Dar es Salaam ready to offer his guidance to Wananchi as they transition into a successful outfit

Yanga SC have succeeded to acquire the services of the experienced Portuguese football expert Antonio Carraca as a technical advisor.

The club hopes Carraca will help them transition into a modern and successful football club as they chase domestic titles. The former General Manager at Benfica has already arrived in Tanzania ready to assume his new role with Wananchi.

“Yanga SC have acquired the services of Portuguese modern football director and expert [António] Carraca. He served at Benfica as General Manager for 10 years and has been hired by Yanga to offer technical advice on how to run the club in modern ways,” Yanga said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Yanga's Vice-Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela told Mwananchi News Carraca will attend their match against Mtibwa Sugar on Sunday so that he can learn a few things about the club before he starts his job.

The official further revealed why they settled on the Portuguese for the job.

“Carraca has arrived in Dar es Salaam already and will help us as we try to transition into a modern club. Our ambition is to develop into a competitive club and to achieve that we must change a number of things here and there,” Mwakalebela said.

“He has great experience as he has been a General Manager at Benfica for nine years where he handled youth development for five years before assuming the roles of a General Manager for four years.

“We all know how Benfica are one of the biggest clubs in the world and have been one of the most successful clubs in their domestic leagues. They are ranked in position 12 by Fifa worldwide and are seventh in Europe.

“Those are indicators Benfica are one of the strongest teams and being of the top managers, he must have learnt a lot from them.

“We saw the importance of asking him to come and help us. We will let him know what are our objectives are so that he can be in a position to advise us accordingly.

“We hope his advice will help Yanga grow their fanbase even better so we can tap into that resource and increase our sources of income.”

The record-Tanzanian champions are fourth on the current standings behind Simba SC, Azam and Coastal Union. Yanga failed to make a strong statement in both the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup as they were knocked out in the preliminary rounds.