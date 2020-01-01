Yanga SC eye two Kenyan stars Were and Makwatta ahead of new season

The Jangwani-based Street giants have earmarked two Kenyan players for signing ahead of the new season

Kenyan players Jesse Were and John Makwatta are among the players shortlisted for signing by Young Africans (Yanga SC) ahead of the new season.

According to Hersi Said, who works for GSM, the company bankrolling Yanga, the club will sign at least seven new players to prepare for the next season.

Hersi has also confirmed the new players will start arriving at Yanga from August 1, a few days after the conclusion of the 2019-20 Mainland Premier League season.

The players being targeted by Yanga include Harambee Stars strikers, Were and Makwatta, both who play for Zesco United in Zambia, and according to Sokaletu, only one player will be allowed to sign for the team.

The other targets include Heritier Makambo (Horoya AC), Sogne Yacouba, Michael Sarpong (free agents), winger Tuisila Kisinda (AS Vita), Ally Niyonzima and Eric Rutanga (Rayon Sports), Yassin Moustapha (Polisi Tanzania), and Kibwana Shomari (Mtibwa Sugar).

Meanwhile, Yanga will not break camp when the season comes to an end on Sunday but they will move to camp to start pre-season training for the new season.

A source within the club has confirmed they want to have a long pre-season training so that the coach can have a good time with the players.

“We will not break camp, we will proceed to camp after our final match on Sunday and start pre-season training, we want our plans to have consistency and know each other well, we will not break camp,” the source is quoted by Sokaletu.

“We also want to make sure that we do away with all the players who have not helped us this season, we might be forced to do away with at least 10 players or so, we are waiting for the coach to give us the way forward on this matter.

“We also want to make sure that every position as three players, so as to have a strong squad, we are eager to win trophies, and next season we want to fight and get a trophy or two.”

Yanga will finish the season with an away match against Lipuli FC on Sunday.