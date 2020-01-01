Yanga SC draw against Mtibwa Sugar, condole injured travelling fans

The supporters were headed to the match venue where Timu Ya Wananchi were being hosted by the Sugar Millers

Young Africans (Yanga SC) squandered another chance to widen the gap between them and Azam FC after drawing 1-1 against Mtibwa Sugar on July 22.

Yanga were forced to work even harder and draw against their Wednesday rivals after they went down in the 28th minute when Haruna Charongo scored Mtibwa Sugar’s goal.

Adeyum Ahmed equalised for Yanga in the 83rd minute to help Timu Ya Wananchi pick their 69th point of the season.

Yanga are now above Azam with three more points while the former will be in action against Mbeya City on July 23.

Elsewhere, Mbao FC registered a 3-0 win over Namungo FC. The FA Cup 2020 finalist fell away from home and the defeat is a big blow to their ambition to wrestle second place from either Yanga or Azam at the end of the season.

A brace from Jordan John in the fourth and in the 14th minutes, as well as one goal from Abdulkarim Segeja, were enough to hand Mbao a win over an otherwise on form Namungo.

Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) lost at home against Tanzania Prisons after going down with a 1-0 margin.

Ramadhan Ibata was the scorer of the only goal in the 75th that separated the two sides during the encounter.

Mwadui FC picked up a slim 1-0 win against Biashara United in another Mainland Premier League tie. Musa Chambega scored the goal that ensured Mwadui claimed all three points at home against their rivals.

Meanwhile, relegation-bound Singida United were downed by visiting Kagera Sugar as they conceded a 2-1 defeat.

Kevin Kongwe scored a fourth-minute goal for Kagera Sugar before Awesu Awesu added the second one in the 52nd minute.

Stephen Sey was Singida United’s scorer in the 46th minute.

Meanwhile, Yanga have condoled with their fans who were engaged in an accident as they headed to Morogoro to witness their encounter against Mtibwa Sugar.

“Yanga would like to condole with the members and fans from Kadili Asilia Tandale Branch who were engaged in an accident as they headed to Morogoro where our team was playing against Mtibwa Sugar,” the club’s statement obtained by Goal read.

“The accident that occurred at Kingorwila led to a number of injuries and the destruction of properties and the club would like to wish those injured a quick recovery.

“The club understands and will always appreciate the support it is given by the fans whenever our team is playing.”