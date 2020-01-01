Yanga SC defend new signings, say they are fulfilling request from technical bench

The management of the Jangwani giants has denied reports they are signing players behind the technical bench’s back

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have denied reports they have been forced into panic transfer activities after missing out on winning silverware in the just-concluded season.

The Jangwani Street-based giants have already signed four players – defender Bakari Mwamnyeto from Coastal Union, striker Waziri Junior from Mbao FC, left-back Yassin Mustapha from Polisi Tanzania and midfielder Peter Mauya from Kagera Sugar.

A section of Yanga fans have questioned the criteria the club is using to sign new players since they have not appointed a new coach after they fired Belgian Luc Eymael at the end of the 2019-20 Mainland Premier League season.

The fans believe the club should have first appointed a new coach, who could reveal the players he wants to be signed for the club ahead of the new season.

Yanga have now come out to defend the signings, insisting the deals they have already accomplished have the blessing from the technical bench, adding their top target is to win the league title next season.

“All the players we have signed already are as per the request from the technical bench, even if Eymael left, we still had a team working under him which still exists and they are the ones involved in this transfer activities,” Hersi Said, Director of GSM Investment, who are Yanga’s main sponsors, told reporters on Monday.

“We are ready to make tangible recruitment of players to create a squad capable to challenge for titles next term. As GSM, we will be fully involved in this exercise.”

Yanga had a disappointing campaign in the last season where they failed to reach the final of the FA Cup after losing to eventual winners and rivals Simba SC, and could only finish a distant second behind their old rivals on the league table.

The Timu ya Wananchi have now been linked a number of foreign-players, including Kenyans Jesse Were and John Makwatta, who play for Zesco United, Sven Yidah of Kariobangi Sharks, Erick Rutanga of Rayon Sports and Mukoko Tonombe of AS Vita Club from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

A number of coaches including Kenya’s Bernard Mwalala, who also played for the team, have been linked with the vacant role at the club.