Yanga SC convene urgent meeting, set to sign Tonombe, Kisinda from AS Vita

Timu Ya Wananchi are likely to outline their transfer plans and inform soon of the players to be released by the club

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have convened an urgent meeting with their players on Monday as they close in on two AS Vita players.

The club is expected to make their transfer window plans known to the players as well as the fate of those who are deemed surplus to requirements

Goal also understands the meeting was urgently organised and messages were sent to the players, asking them to attend the meeting without fail.

The Jangwani street-based outfit has already signed midfielder Peter Zawadi Mauya, left-back Yassin Mustapha, striker Waziri Junior and centre-back Bakari Mwamnyeto.

Players whose future remain uncertain at Yanga include Gnamien Yikpe and defender Andrew 'Dante' Vincent, as Junior and Mwamnyeto's arrival cast more doubt on whether they will be retained.

Meanwhile, AS Vita striker Makusu Mundele has revealed coach Florent Ibenge has asked him whether he is ready to sign for Yanga.

Mundele said Ibenge has made it clear to him that the Tanzanian side are keen to sign a prolific goal scorer ahead of the 2020/21 season and he is one of their primary options.

“The coach [Florent Ibenge] called me and asked whether I am ready to play in Tanzania. I told him that I had received an offer from Simba SC but had never received any tangible interest from Yanga,” Mundele told Mwanaspoti.

“He told me to make my mind up quickly if I want to play for Yanga so that he can link me with a top official of the club for purposes of negotiations.”

Should the star join Timu Ya Wananchi, he would add to the number of the Democratic Republic of Congo's players in the current squad.

Striker David Molinga and captain Papy Tshishimbi are already there.

Meanwhile, Mundele also revealed his AS Vita teammates Mukoko Tonombe and Tuisila Kisinda have already agreed to join Yanga.

“Ibenge told me [Mukoko] Tonombe and [Tuisila] Kisinda have already agreed to be part of Yanga and will soon land in Tanzania to sign their contracts,” the striker added.

“These are two good players for AS Vita and will surely make Yanga even stronger.

“Regarding my decision to join them, I can only reveal it when I have answered coach Ibenge on what I have decided.”

He also spoke about a leg fracture that kept him out for a considerable long period.

“Until now, my injury still appear like it was a miracle, but I am happy I have recovered and ready for the next actions,” he concluded.

“The doctors have allowed me to take part in exercises and I am ready for the pre-season engagements.”