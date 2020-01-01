Yanga SC coach Eymael rues 'stupid' goals conceded against Namungo

The veteran tactician has also raised his voice on the officiating after the referees ruled out what he felt were legit goals in the game

Yanga SC coach Luc Eymael believes his charges could have done better in stopping Namungo from scoring their goals in the 2-2 draw.

The Jangwani Street-based giants came into the match buoyed by Azam FC’s 1-0 defeat against Kagera Sugar and knew a win would see them move second on the 20-team league table.

Charles Manyama scored a brace for the fourth-placed side before substitute David Moling returned the favour to ensure the spoils were shared by the two Tanzania Mainland League sides.

More teams

"We conceded two stupid goals which I am sure we could have avoided," Eymael told Goal on Thursday.

"The first goal, the goalkeeper makes a mistake, and we are punished and in the second one, [Manyama] wins a duel, goes past three defenders before scoring.

"He was not stopped, no commitment at all and we ended up conceding in the game I believe we should not have."

The 60-year-old has also hit again on his charges for failing to take advantage of their domination in the first half.

"We had five clear scoring chances which we failed to convert, it was a one-sided affair in the first half but the best we could do is hit the woodwork," Eymael continued.

The officials ruled out two goals from Timu ya Wananchi, something that did not go down well with the Belgian.

"Four goals in our last two matches have been cancelled, but what I did not agree with is the denied goal scored by my left back [Adeyuma Saleh] with a deflection from a Namungo defender.

"I wonder how that turned out to be offside."

However, replays sanctified the officials; Tariq Seif, who was in an off-side position, made a move towards the strike which might have confused the goalkeeper.

Following Wednesday's draw, Yanga have now managed a single win – a 1-0 result against Mwadui FC, since the league returned on June 13. The other matches have ended in draws, 1-1 against JKT Tanzania, 0-0 against Azam, and now 2-2 against Namungo.

In other matches played on Wednesday, champions Simba SC are now a win away from being crowned again after they beat Mbeya City 2-0.

Captain John Bocco was the team’s hero notching a double, the opener coming in the sixth minute with the hosts struggling to contain the giants but were unlucky not to concede another goal until the second half.

Article continues below

Bocco earned his brace in the 54th minute to help Wekundu wa Msimbazi record not only a win but also a clean sheet in Mbeya. The victory saw Simba add their tally to 78 points after playing 31 matches.

Mbeya City will remain in position 18 on the 20-team table with 30 points from the same number of matches. Mbeya are not completely out of the relegation zone given the 19th-placed Mbao FC have four fewer points.

Azam's bid to keep second place received a big blow after they lost 1-0 to Kagera Sugar while Alliance FC and Polisi Tanzania fought to share points in their respective tie from a 1-1 scoreline.