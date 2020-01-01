Yanga SC and Namungo FC reach FA Cup semis after hard-fought wins

The Jangwani Street-based giants strolled into the last four of the domestic cup after coming from a goal down in Dar es Salaam

Young Africans (Yanga SC) secured their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup after coming from a goal down to beat Kagera Sugar 2-1 in a match played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The Jangwani Street-based giants are keen to win the domestic cup to earn a Caf Confederation Cup ticket after rivals Simba SC were declared Mainland Premier League champions and will compete in the Champions League.

Yanga coach Luc Eymael had also requested his players to return the favour for him after Kagera beat him 3-0 in his first match in charge of the club after he arrived from Black Leopards of South Africa to sign a short-term deal.

Eymael named a squad with one change, goalkeeper Metacha Mnata coming in for Kenyan Farouk Shikalo while upfront, he gave strikers David Molinga and Ditram Nchimbi the task to go for the goals.

Kagera were the better side as they raided Yanga in the opening stages and it took them only 20 minutes to take a deserved lead when Aweku Ibrahim scored from close range.

Kagera went into the break enjoying a 1-0 lead and they should have scored more than the single goal as they dominated the proceedings in the first period.

After the resumption, Yanga levelled matters when Molinga met a cross from a corner-kick to head home to score his third goal for the club in just three days. The Congolese import had scored two goals as Yanga came from a goal down to beat Ndanda FC 3-2 on Saturday.

Dues Kaseke then won the game for Timu ya Mwananchi after he slotted home from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after a Kagera defender was punished for bringing down Molinga.

Eymael was happy to have earned revenge against Kagera and also said his main ambition now is to go all the way and lift the Cup.

“I really wanted to beat Kagera, they beat me in my first match when I arrived in to coach Yanga and I was keen to revenge and I want to thank my boys for doing the job for me,” Eymael told Goal after the match.

In another match, Namungo FC made it to the last four after a goal in each half helped them to beat Alliance FC 2-0.

On Wednesday, newly crowned league champions Simba will take on Azam FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam while Sahare All-Stars will come up against Ndanda FC.