Yanga SC 3-2 Ndanda FC: Ngasa strike sends Wananchi to second position

The Jangwani-based side are now 18 points behind leaders Simba SC who will be in action on Sunday against Tanzania Prisons

Yanga SC have moved to the second position in the Tanzania Mainland League after defeating the visiting Ndanda FC 3-2 on Saturday evening.

The hosts scored their goals courtesy of Deus Kaseke, who scored a brace, and Mrisho Ngasa while the visitors got theirs through Abdul Hamisi and Omary Mponda.

The 27-time league champions were keen on completing a double over the Mtwara-based charges.

Timu ya Wananchi started the game on a high and within six minutes they had managed to get an opener.

Ditram Nchimbi received a precise pass on the left, managed to get past his marker and crossed the ball to Kaseke, who managed to head the ball past the helpless custodian.

However, the visitors kept their cool and put up a spirited performance to level the scores four minutes later.

Defensive lapses allowed Abdul Hamisi into the danger zone and he unleashed a fierce shot past Kenya custodian Faruk Shikhalo to bring the teams on level terms.

The visitors took the lead on the 15-minute mark through a free-kick.

Kevin Yondani fouled Vitalis Mayanga about 25 yards from the goal and the referee did not hesitate to award Ndanda a free-kick. Mponda rose for the occasion, beating the wall and the goalkeeper to give his team a second goal.

Yanga were not ready to go into the break trailing and they upped their tempo in search for an equalizer.

A long ball found its way into the danger zone a few seconds to the half-time break. The defenders were reluctant in clearing the danger, giving Kaseke a chance to head the ball and complete his brace.

After the break, both teams came back guns blazing in search of a goal. The defenders, this time around, were not entertaining any dangerous balls at the back and cleared whenever they had a chance to do so.

Wananchi sensed their Mtwara visitors were targeting at least a point and this gave them a reason to push harder for a third goal. They were rewarded in the 73rd minute.

Full Time

Yanga SC 3️⃣ vs Ndanda FC 2️⃣

⚽️ Kaseke D 4'

Hamis A. ⚽️ 10'

Mponda O. ⚽️ 14'

⚽️ Kaseke D. 45'

⚽️ Ngasa M. 72'#DaimaMbeleNyumaMwiko pic.twitter.com/Wzm58cuAdn — Young Africans SC (@yangasc1935) June 27, 2020

Haruna Niyonzima picked out the overlapping Juma Abdul Jafari who crossed the ball to a fellow substitute. The latter capitalized on poor communication between the defenders and the goalkeeper to score what turned out to be the winning goal.

The result took Yanga to the second position with 60 points, one more than third-placed Azam FC who were held to a one-all draw by Biashara United.