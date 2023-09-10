Xavi extends Barcelona contract! Blaugrana coach agrees new deal until 2025 despite club's financial troubles

Barcelona boss Xavi has agreed to extend his stay at the club until 2025 amid their financial troubles.

WHAT HAPPENED? Xavi took over the reins at Barcelona in 2021 after Ronald Koeman left the club. He had signed a three-year contract at that time which means his existing contract would expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. But now, the 43-year-old has reportedly committed his future to the club for two more years, according to Mundo Deportivo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Xavi's agent, Fernando Solanas, initiated talks with former Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany during the summer, the club's priority during the transfer window was to rebuild the squad. Now that the window is closed, the club are focused to get Xavi's renewal soon.

WHAT NEXT? While a deal has already been agreed, Xavi will formally sign the dotted lines after a meeting with new sporting director Deco. He is expected to sign the new deal on Wednesday.